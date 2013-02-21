Ghanaian woman, walking into Canada from U.S., dies of hypothermia - police
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
Feb 21 Loblaw Cos Ltd, Canada's largest grocer, posted an 18 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit on a restructuring charge.
Net earnings fell to C$143 million ($141 million), or 48 Canadian cents per share, from C$174 million, or 60 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Sales at the company, majority-owned by George Weston Ltd , rose marginally to C$7.47 billion.
Loblaw said in October that it planned to cut about 700 head office and administrative jobs.
The company said on Thursday it took a related C$61 million restructuring charge in the fourth quarter.
OTTAWA Messy political infighting over a pipeline threatens to divide Canada's left just as it gears up to name a new leader to face Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, jeopardizing the New Democrats' chances of gaining power-broker status in the 2019 election.