(Adds details)
Nov 16 Canadian grocery and pharmacy retailer
Loblaw Cos Ltd reported a better-than-expected quarterly
profit on Wednesday, as expenses fell and discounting attracted
more shoppers.
Profit at Loblaw's main retail unit was helped by lower
selling, general and administrative costs and an increase in
same-store sales in the quarter, the company said.
"We lowered prices and consumers responded," Executive
Chairman Galen Weston said in a statement.
Loblaw, which sells everything from grocery to wireless
mobile products, said revenue climbed 1.4 percent to C$14.14
billion in the third quarter ended Oct. 8, edging past the
average analyst estimate of C$14.12 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's adjusted net earnings attributable to
shareholders rose to C$512 million or C$1.26 per share, from
C$408 million, or 98 Canadian cents per share a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of C$1.12 per
share.
($1 = 1.3495 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina
D'Couto and Sai Sachin Ravikumar)