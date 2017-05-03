May 3 Canadian grocery and pharmacy retailer Loblaw Cos Ltd reported a 19.2 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by lower expenses and as discounting attracted more customers to its stores.

Net earnings available to common shareholders rose to C$230 million ($168 million), or 57 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 25, from C$193 million, or 47 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

The latest quarter also included a gain of C$11 million, or 2 Canadian cents per share.

Revenue rose marginally to C$10.40 billion from C$10.38 billion last year.

