May 3 Canadian grocery and pharmacy retailer
Loblaw Cos Ltd reported a higher-than-expected quarterly
profit as the company kept a tight lid on expenses and attracted
more customers to its stores with discounts.
Loblaw, which sells everything from grocery to wireless
mobile products, has been streamlining operations to counter
intense competition from U.S. discount stores and ecommerce
companies.
The company said last month it would sell its gas station
business to asset manager Brookfield Business Partners LP
for about C$540 million ($393 million).
Loblaw's revenue rose marginally to C$10.40 billion.
Sales at Loblaw's retail business rose slightly to $10.17
billion, but same-store sales were hurt by the timing of New
Year's Day and Easter holidays.
Net earnings available to common shareholders rose to C$230
million, or 57 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter
ended March 25, from C$193 million, or 47 Canadian cents per
share, a year earlier.
The latest quarter included a charge of C$134 million, while
the year-ago quarter included a charge of C$145 million,
primarily related to its acquisition of Shoppers Drug Mart.
Excluding items, the company earned 90 Canadian cents per
share, beating the average estimate of 87 Canadian cents.
($1 = 1.3730 Canadian dollars)
