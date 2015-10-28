(Adds Trinity Mirror CEO comment, share movement, background)
By Mamidipudi Soumithri
Oct 28 Trinity Mirror Plc said it would
buy the shares it does not own in rival Local World Holdings Ltd
in a 220-million-pound ($337 million) deal that would transform
the company into the UK's largest regional news publisher.
Shares in Trinity Mirror, which already owns a 20 percent
stake in Local World, were up 8.1 percent at 173 pence on
Wednesday morning.
Like other newspaper publishers, Trinity Mirror has seen a
fall in its revenues due to the move online of both readers and
advertisers.
The company does not intend to close any titles as a result
of the acquisition, CEO Simon Fox said, adding that he did not
expect the deal to face any competition concerns.
"There is barely a postcode in the country where our titles
compete," he said on a media call.
Local World and Trinity Mirror each publish about 80 titles.
The deal will also expand the reach of Trinity Mirror's
automated advertising system by giving it access to the websites
of Local World's regional newspapers. The automated system
matches advertising on websites with customers browsing those
sites.
"I think it (online advertising) is an important
consideration for them," Liberum analyst Ian Whittaker said.
Trinity Mirror, which said in September it was in talks with
Local World, also publishes national newspapers such as the
Daily Mirror and the Sunday Mirror.
Rival newspaper publisher Daily Mail and General Trust Plc
, which owns 38.7 percent of Local World, said it would
receive about 73 million pounds for its stake.
($1 = 0.6533 pounds)
(Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)