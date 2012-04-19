SAO PAULO, April 19 Brazilian car rental firm Locamerica and shareholders agreed on Thursday to sell shares in an initial public offering at 9 reais ($4.76) per share, below their suggested price range.

The company did not immediately disclose the number of shares it sold to investors. Locamerica had plans to sell up to 41 million shares, including additional and supplementary lots, at a price range of 11 reais to 14 reais each.

The transaction, Brazil's first new share sale this year, could have raised a maximum 573 million reais ($303 million) had the IPO priced at the top of that range. The shares are scheduled to start trading on April 23 under the symbol "LCAM3."