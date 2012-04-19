* Price of 9 reais/share below bottom of IPO range

* Company, shareholders raise 313.2 mln reais

* Brazil's first 2012 IPO shows weak demand for new shares

SAO PAULO, April 19 Car rental firm Locamerica's initial share offering priced 18 percent below its suggested price range on Thursday, indicating tepid demand for Brazil's first IPO of the year and a continued lack of appetite for new listings after a nine-month drought.

The company and shareholders agreed to sell 34.8 million shares at 9 reais each for a value of 313.2 million reais ($165.7 million). Locamerica had plans to sell up to 41 million shares, including additional and supplementary lots, at a price range of 11 reais to 14 reais each.

The transaction could have raised a maximum 573 million reais ($303 million) had the IPO priced at the top of that range. The shares are scheduled to start trading on April 23.

Locamerica's listing is the first in Brazil since exam prep company Abril Educacao went public in July, and follows failed plans for three other IPOs in recent months.

The deflated price tag of Thursday's sale suggests investors may still be reluctant to gamble on new shares, sticking instead to stocks whose risks are easier to assess.

Emblematic of Brazil's buoyant capital markets during most of the last decade, IPOs have languished in the past two years as stock values plummeted for many of the companies that went public. While most markets have gradually recovered from the global financial crisis of 2008, new share sales remain out of favor.

The underwriters of Locamerica's listing are the investment banking units of Itaú Unibanco Holding, BTG Pactual , Bank of America, Votorantim and state-controlled Banco do Brasil.

($1 = 1.89 reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Cesar Bianconi; Editing by Paulo Prada, Gary Hill)