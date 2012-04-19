* Price of 9 reais/share below bottom of IPO range
* Company, shareholders raise 313.2 mln reais
* Brazil's first 2012 IPO shows weak demand for new shares
SAO PAULO, April 19 Car rental firm Locamerica's
initial share offering priced 18 percent below its
suggested price range on Thursday, indicating tepid demand for
Brazil's first IPO of the year and a continued lack of appetite
for new listings after a nine-month drought.
The company and shareholders agreed to sell 34.8 million
shares at 9 reais each for a value of 313.2 million reais
($165.7 million). Locamerica had plans to sell up to 41 million
shares, including additional and supplementary lots, at a price
range of 11 reais to 14 reais each.
The transaction could have raised a maximum 573 million
reais ($303 million) had the IPO priced at the top of that
range. The shares are scheduled to start trading on April 23.
Locamerica's listing is the first in Brazil since exam prep
company Abril Educacao went public in July, and
follows failed plans for three other IPOs in recent months.
The deflated price tag of Thursday's sale suggests investors
may still be reluctant to gamble on new shares, sticking instead
to stocks whose risks are easier to assess.
Emblematic of Brazil's buoyant capital markets during most of
the last decade, IPOs have languished in the past two years as
stock values plummeted for many of the companies that went
public. While most markets have gradually recovered from the
global financial crisis of 2008, new share sales remain out of
favor.
The underwriters of Locamerica's listing are the investment
banking units of Itaú Unibanco Holding, BTG Pactual
, Bank of America, Votorantim and
state-controlled Banco do Brasil.
($1 = 1.89 reais)
(Reporting by Brad Haynes and Cesar Bianconi; Editing by Paulo
Prada, Gary Hill)