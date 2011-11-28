* Net sales grow 11.3 percent
* Same store sales growth at 6.1 pct vs 3.6 pct
HONG KONG Nov 28 Cosmetics group
L'Occitane International S.A., the first French
company to list in Hong Kong, said on Monday its net profit in
the fiscal first half ended in September fell 3
percent from the year ago period.
L'Occitane, which listed in May 2010 on hopes of tapping
China's consumption growth, said its profit fell to
29 million euros for the six-month period ended in
September, against 29.9 million euros in the year-ago
period.
That compared with a 19.1 percent rise in fiscal
first half profit during the same period a year ago.
Net sales grew 11.3 percent to 368.5
million euros, from 331.2 million euros. Local currency growth
was at 14.5 percent .
Same store sales growth was at 6.1 percent during
the six month period compared with 3.6 percent a year
ago.
The total number of retail locations increased to
1,899 from 1,642 a year ago, with own stores at
967 versus 826 a year ago.
L'Occitane had said in June that it would continue to invest
in new stores in emerging and fast-growing developed markets in
fiscal 2012 and planned to open 30 stores in China in fiscal
2012. It aims to open 549 stores globally in the next 5 years
with just under one-third in Asia.
In August, L'Occitane said it bought the 49.9 percent stake
it did not already own in L'Occitane Suisse S.A. and in
L'Occitane (Korea) Ltd from Luxury cosmetics brand Clarins B.V.,
as it aims to expand its markets.
Shares of L'Occitane rose 4.5 percent on Tuesday,
compared with a 1.97 percent gain in the benchmark
Hang Seng Index.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Ken Wills)