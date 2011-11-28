HONG KONG Nov 28 Cosmetics group L'Occitane International SA, the first French company to list in Hong Kong, is seeing a slowdown in China sales, Managing Director Andre Hoffmann said on Monday.

He made the remarks at the company's results briefing.

L'Occitane, which went public in Hong Kong last year, aiming to tap China's consumption growth, said profit fell 3 percent to 29 million euros for the six months ended September, against 29.9 million euros a year earlier.

That compared with a 19.1 percent rise in fiscal first-half profit a year earlier. (Reporting by Donny Kwok and Rachel Lee; Editing by Chris Lewis)