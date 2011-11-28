HONG KONG Nov 28 Cosmetics group
L'Occitane International SA, the first French company
to list in Hong Kong, is seeing a slowdown in China sales,
Managing Director Andre Hoffmann said on Monday.
He made the remarks at the company's results briefing.
L'Occitane, which went public in Hong Kong last year, aiming
to tap China's consumption growth, said profit fell 3 percent to
29 million euros for the six months ended September, against
29.9 million euros a year earlier.
That compared with a 19.1 percent rise in fiscal first-half
profit a year earlier.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Rachel Lee; Editing by Chris
Lewis)