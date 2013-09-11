WASHINGTON, Sept 11 Lockheed Martin Corp
on Wednesday announced the acquisition of Scotland-based Amor
Group, a privately held information technology company, saying
the deal would aid its plans to expand internationally and into
non-defense markets.
Lockheed did not disclose the terms of the acquisition, but
said it was not material to the company.
"The strategic acquisition of Amor Group is aligned with our
strategy for Lockheed Martin International and expands our
capabilities and expertise in international information
technology, civil government services and the energy market,"
Lockheed Chief Executive Marillyn Hewson said in a statement.
Lockheed said Amor Group, which has more than 500 employees
across seven facilities in the U.K., would help it expand in key
adjacent business areas such as energy, government health care
and airport operations.
Lockheed and other big arms makers are looking to increase
international sales and move into adjacent business areas to
help offset expected declines in U.S. military spending.
Unless Congress acts to reverse mandatory budget cuts, the
Pentagon must cut its projected spending by $500 billion over
the next decade, on top of $487 billion in cuts that were
already planned for roughly the same period.
For instance, combining Amor's airport operations business,
which is in use at more than 75 airports worldwide, with
Lockheed air traffic solutions business would create a larger
and more effective business, said Lockheed spokeswoman Jennifer
Allen.
Amor's systems manage more than 3 million aircraft movements
and track 700 million, work that complements Lockheed's work
with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and several global
customers, the company said.
Allen said Lockheed would also benefit from Amor's work in
the North Sea oil and gas industry for the past 20 years.
Loren Thompson, a Virginia-based defense consultant, said
the deal made sense given Lockheed's drive to push into
commercial aircraft services and other non-military markets.
"This acquisition hits all the key priorities for the
company for growing its information services business," he said.
"It's commercial, it's overseas, and it's growth markets."