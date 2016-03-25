(Adds details)
WASHINGTON, March 24 Lockheed Martin Corp
has won a contract worth $1.5 billion for work on 28
C-130J military transport aircraft funded by the fiscal 2016
defense budget, the Pentagon said on Thursday in its daily
digest of major contracts.
The contract, which runs through July 31, 2019, is part of a
larger $5.3 billion multiyear contract for 78 C-130J Super
Hercules awarded to Lockheed in December.
The Super Hercules planes can touch down on austere landing
zones - essentially makeshift runways - and are often used for
humanitarian relief missions and special operations.
