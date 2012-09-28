BRIEF-Varian Medical signs agreement with Vijametech and UPMC
* Signed an agreement with vijametech and upmc, to develop plans for future radiation oncology centers in vietnam
WASHINGTON, Sept 28 The U.S. Defense Department on Friday awarded United Launch Alliance, a 50-50 joint venture of Lockheed Martin Corp and Boeing Co a contract valued at $1.17 billion to provide satellite launches using its Delta IV and Atlas V rockets.
The Pentagon said the contract would run through Sept. 30, 2013. The venture provides launch services to send U.S. military and intelligence satellites into space under the Evolved Expendable Launch Vehicle (EELV) program.
It was not immediately clear how many launches would be covered under the contract.
* Medovex corp says has received ce mark approval for denervex system allowing company to market denervex system in europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)