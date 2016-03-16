WASHINGTON, March 15 Northrop Grumman Corp's
bid to build a new U.S. bomber appears to have won the
multibillion-dollar competition solely on the basis of cost,
said a top executive with Lockheed Martin Corp, whose
team led by Boeing Co lost the bidding.
Lockheed Chief Financial Officer Bruce Tanner told Reuters
that he did not know the price of Northrop's winning bomber, and
he knew his comments would come across as "sour grapes."
But he said the competition ultimately had "boiled down to
cost" and he did not believe that choosing the lowest-cost bid
was the best approach for a bomber that is supposed to last for
over 50 years.
Tanner said the Air Force also had not recognized bomber
capabilities offered by the Boeing-Lockheed team that exceeded
the minimum requirements.
"It doesn't seem like that's going to convey into a platform
that has upgrade capability for the next 50 years, like we think
our offering did," Tanner said.
Northrop Grumman and the Air Force have released few
financial details about the contract.
Northrop Grumman won the contract to design and build 100
new long-range bombers for the Air Force in October. It began
work on the program in February after federal auditors ruled
against a protest filed by Boeing and Lockheed.
Boeing and Lockheed later said they would skip further legal
action against the Air Force award, which analysts said may be
worth $80 billion to Northrop over time.
Despite having prevailed in the federal protest, Air Force
officials are now facing tough questions by Senate Armed
Services Committee Chairman John McCain about the "cost plus
incentive fee" contract structure they chose for the development
phase of the new bomber.
McCain has threatened to block the program as structured,
arguing that the government could become liable for cost
overruns if the program runs into trouble, as many weapons
projects do.
He is trying to convince the Air Force to opt for a more
rigid "fixed price" type contract, but Air Force officials say
it could cost a significant amount to redo the contract.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal)