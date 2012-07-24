WASHINGTON, July 24 Lockheed Martin Corp Chief Financial Officer Bruce Tanner told analysts on Tuesday the company still planned to complete $1 billion in share repurchases in 2012.

"I don't see us backing off the $1 billion share repurchase. That's still our plan and goal for the year. Even though we were a little bit lighter in the second quarter I still think we're going to achieve that $1 billion number," Tanner said.

He declined to forecast the company's 2012 dividend payment, saying it would be premature to discuss that now since the company's board would decide in September.

The company paid shareholders $326 million in cash dividends in the second quarter and bought back 2.2 million shares for $186 million. That brought the total buyback for the first half of the year to 4.9 million shares at a cost of $428 million.