* Shares trading slightly lower
* CEO-designate personally engaged in F-35 contract talks
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, Nov 12 Lockheed Martin Corp
on Monday said Pentagon officials had underscored their support
for Marillyn Hewson, named to take over as chief executive in
January after an ethics scandal, and urged the company to stay
focused on its flagship program the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.
Current Chief Executive Bob Stevens, who will stay on as
executive chairman when he retires at the end of the year, told
analysts that the Defense Department was understanding about the
management changes, but also reiterated the importance of
keeping such programs such as the F-35 fighter on track.
Hewson and Stevens spoke with analysts on Monday morning in
an effort to reassure investors that the company's leadership
changes would not alter its focus on cutting costs, delivering
programs and expanding international sales.
Lockheed shares were trading slightly lower on Monday
morning dropping 44 cents to trade at $89.54.
Stevens said Lockheed informed the Pentagon after the close
of the stock market that its president and chief operating
officer, Chris Kubasik, had been forced out after admitting to
an inappropriate personal relationship.
Kubasik had been set to replace Stevens as chief executive
officer in January. The news on Kubasik emerged hours after CIA
Director David Petraeus resigned after admitting to an
extramarital affair.
"The initial response has been an understanding of the
situation that we faced here and an understanding of the actions
that we've taken and a full measure of support for Marillyn in
her new position," Stevens said on Monday.
He said officials also told the company: "Don't lose focus
on the commitments that you've made on the F35 specifically and
on other programs."
Stevens said Hewson was very familiar with the breadth and
depth of Lockheed's operations and had been deeply immersed over
nearly 30 years in many of the company's key programs, including
the F-35 fighter program over the past nine months.
Hewson, who was already slated to become president and chief
operating officer in January, said she had taken part in
high-level talks with the Pentagon about a contract for a fifth
batch of F-35 jets, and would remain closely engaged in the
process.
Those talks have been under way for nearly a year, prompting
one of the Pentagon's top F-35 officials to describe ties
between Lockheed and the government as the worst he'd ever seen.
Hewson said she was committed to securing a contract for
those planes, which is needed to free up funds for a sixth batch
of planes, and said the company would deliver all the airplanes
it was committed to this year, despite a strike that slowed
production earlier in the year.
Lockheed last month warned investors that it faced a
potential termination liability of $1.1 billion on the F-35
fighter program unless it received additional funding for work
on a sixth batch of airplanes by year end.
"We are going to meet our commitments this year on
delivering the aircraft that we committed to, the support for
the customer is strong and so we'll continue to be very much
engaged and we won't miss a beat on F-35," Hewson said.
Stevens said Hewson was well suited for the top job because
of her long years of experience in running various company
divisions, as well as what he described as her "remarkable"
people skills.
"I know you're going to find this extraordinarily hard to
believe, people seem to like Marillyn more than they like me,"
Stevens joked, adding that he had learned "a lot from her in our
ability to work together over the years."
For her part, Hewson said she was focused on clearly
communicating the company's priorities, fostering innovation,
listening to customers, and continuing to develop its workforce.
"I think it's also important that a leader put in place an
environment where people can do their best work, where they feel
comfortable to bring their best ideas forward," Hewson said.