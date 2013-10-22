PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 3
April 3 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON Oct 22 Lockheed Martin Corp, the No. 1 supplier to the Pentagon, reported higher third-quarter earnings on Tuesday despite a 4 percent drop in sales, and lifted its forecast for full-year earnings.
Lockheed said net earnings from continuing operations rose 15 percent to $842 million from $727 million a year earlier despite cuts in U.S. military spending. Earnings per share rose 16.3 percent to $2.57. It beat the $2.26 expected by analysts in a poll by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company expects consolidated operating profit ranging from $4.625 billion to $4.775 billion for the full year, up from an earlier forecast of $4.55 billion to $4.7 billion. It forecast earnings per share of $9.40 to $9.70, up from $9.20 to $9.50.
April 3 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SANTIAGO, April 2 The copper market is likely to see a small shortage as early as this year because of a lack of new supply and the removal of up to 800,000 tonnes over the past 18 months in response to modest prices, Rio Tinto's copper and diamonds chief will say on Tuesday.
* No meetings scheduled for buyers' club, but delegates watching