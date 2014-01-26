JERUSALEM Jan 26 Defence contractor Lockheed
Martin Corp and data storage equipment maker EMC Corp
said on Sunday they plan to jointly invest in advanced
technology projects at a tech park in southern Israel.
The companies intend to jointly develop partnerships with
Israeli industry, government and academic institutions in the
city of Beersheba to explore research and development projects
in cloud computing, data analytics and cyber technologies.
Their combined initial investment of $1 million will
establish a vehicle through which EMC and Lockheed Martin can
develop new offerings for the companies to bring to market.
Under the arrangement, Lockheed Martin and EMC will identify
a series of development opportunities that can be contracted
to Ben-Gurion University, which is in Beersheba, and other
experts.
"We expect this collaboration with Lockheed Martin will help
EMC continue to rapidly accelerate our important research and
development," said Orna Berry, general manager of EMC's Israel
centre.
EMC employs more than 1,000 people in Israel and has
invested billions of dollars through the acquisition of nine
Israeli companies, various investments in Israeli technologies,
and the establishment of sales and R&D centres.
Unit now, Lockheed Martin's presence in Israel was
primarily focused on aerospace and defence endeavours.
"Our goal is to foster applied research and continued growth
in Israel's technology sector," said John Evans, Lockheed
Martin's vice president of international engineering and
technology.