WASHINGTON Dec 14 The U.S. Defense Department
said on Friday it has finalized a contract for the purchase of a
fifth batch of radar-evading F-35 fighter aircraft from Lockheed
Martin Corp., a deal worth $3.8 billion for 32 of the
advanced planes.
The F-35 Joint Strike Fighter is the costliest weapons
program in U.S. history.
The Pentagon will pay about $107 million apiece, or about 4
percent less than the previous contract, for each of the 22
conventional takeoff and landing jets in the deal, sources
familiar with the agreement said this week.
It paid $111.6 million for the Air Force version of the
plane in the previous contract.
The deal, the fifth Low Rate Initial Production contract,
also includes three Marine Corps versions of the plane, which
can land vertically, and seven Navy models, which can be used on
aircraft carriers.
"With the ... contract finalized, we look forward to
completing the build of these fifth-generation aircraft and
delivering them to our war fighters," said Orlando Carvalho, the
Lockheed program manager for the F-35.
Loren Thompson, a defense consultant with close ties to
Lockheed, said in a blog on Friday that the cost of the Air
Force variant of the plane should fall to $64 million apiece by
the 10th lot if the ramp-up in production unfolds as now
planned.