WASHINGTON, March 23 Radar software being tested
for the F-35 stealth fighter jet made by Lockheed Martin Corp
is not stable enough, Pentagon officials said in a
written statement at a U.S. House Armed Services Committee
hearing on Wednesday.
The issue caused sensors to restart once every four hours of
flying due to the timing of software messages from the sensors
to the main F-35 fusion computer and the aim was to improve this
to one in every eight to 10 flying hours, the statement said.
Michael Gilmore, the Pentagon's chief weapons tester, said
the program would not be ready for operational testing until
mid-2018, a year later than expected, due to delays in
completion of the jet's software and other issues. He said more
than 300 planes would have been produced by the end of fiscal
2017, when that testing is now due to start.
The software during flight test was not as stable as it
needed to be, according to the statement by Sean Stackley,
assistant secretary of the U.S. Navy, and Air Force Lieutenant
General Christopher Bogdan, in charge of the F-35 program.
"We will be flight testing these fixes in the March-April
timeframe," the statement said, adding that in testing the F-35C
variant, cracking in part of the wing was found after a certain
number of flying hours and efforts were being made to fix this.
(Reporting by Idrees Ali; Additional reporting by Andrea
Shalal; Editing by James Dalgleish)