NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., Sept 14 The U.S. Air Force on Monday said it "most likely" will not participate in a "block buy" that the Pentagon hopes to put together for foreign countries purchasing Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 fighter jet in coming years.

Major General Jeffrey Harrigian, director of the Air Force's F-35 integration office, said it would be "very difficult" to align the Air Force's budget process and F-35 procurement plans in time to participate in a multi-country "block buy" that the Pentagon is looking at starting in fiscal 2018.

"It's a timing issue," he told reporters at the annual Air Force Association conference.

A "block buy" would pool planned purchases by several countries over a number of years to benefit from larger economies of scale and drive down the price of the new stealth fighter. U.S. military spending is generally authorized only one year at a time, unless specific targets are met, and that usually occurs when a weapons program has matured beyond where the F-35 is now.

Harrigian said the issue was further complicated by political gridlock in Washington and the prospect that the U.S. Congress could fail to pass a budget for fiscal 2016, which some fear may result in a full-year continuing resolution.

Harrigian said the Air Force, the largest U.S. buyer of F-35s, had nearly locked down its fiscal 2017 budget plans for the program, but gave no details. He said the service's budget planning was too far advanced when discussions began about a possible block purchase.

The U.S. military is preparing for a rapid ramp up in production of the $391 billion F-35 fighter jet program in coming years, with Lockheed slated to go from building 40 jets a year to 120 jets for the U.S. military and the 10 countries that have already placed orders: Britain, Norway, Denmark, Australia, the Netherlands, Italy, Turkey, Israel, Japan and South Korea.

Air Force Lieutenant General Chris Bogdan, who runs the F-35 program for the Pentagon, last week said the steep ramp-up in production could stress suppliers and that the jet's automated logistics system still faces problems.

Harrigian said the Air Force was continuing to look at the issue and possible "hybrid" solutions that would allow it to benefit from any cost savings. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal)