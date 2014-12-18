France arrests men suspected of planning attack ahead of elections
PARIS Two men arrested in Marseille on Tuesday planned an "imminent and violent attack" ahead of the first round of France's presidential election on Sunday, authorities said.
SYDNEY Australia will carry out both airframe and engine maintenance for South Korea's fleet of Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 fighter jets, as well as its own fleet, an Australian defence source told Reuters on Thursday.
The Pentagon said on Wednesday it chose both Japan and Australia to carry out heavy airframe maintenance for the stealth fighters in Asia, given the high cost of transporting jets across vast distances in the region.
(Reporting by Matt Siegel; Additional reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Paul Tait)
PARIS Two men arrested in Marseille on Tuesday planned an "imminent and violent attack" ahead of the first round of France's presidential election on Sunday, authorities said.
WASHINGTON When U.S. President Donald Trump boasted early last week that he had sent an "armada" as a warning to North Korea, the aircraft carrier strike group he spoke of was still far from the Korean peninsula, and headed in the opposite direction.