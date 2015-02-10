(Adds Aust defence minister confirmation, quotes)
By Andrea Shalal and Matt Siegel
WASHINGTON/SYDNEY Feb 10 Australia has picked
Britain's BAE Systems to carry out heavy maintenance of
Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 fighter jet in Australia
from 2018 and Tasman Aviation Enterprises (TAE) to service its
engines, its defence minister said on Tuesday.
Sources in the United States familiar with the decision, who
were not authorised to speak publicly, had confirmed the deal to
Reuters on Monday.
In December, the Pentagon announced that Australia would
handle heavy maintenance for the jets and their engines in the
southern Pacific, while Japan would handle that work in the
northern Pacific. Heavy maintenance involves repairs that
involve the structure of the airplanes or engines.
Australian Defence Minister Kevin Andrews said the deal
demonstrated another economic benefit of the country's
participation in the stealth fighter program.
"The F-35 is the most advanced fighter aircraft in
development or production anywhere in the world and securing
this work in Australia is a great outcome for these companies,"
Andrews said in a statement.
"The assignment of regional maintenance, repair, overhaul
and upgrade responsibility to BAE and TAE will enable them to
demonstrate the capability and capacity of Australian industry
to support this leading edge capability."
The companies were not named in December, but BAE was seen
as the likely winner as it owns the depot where heavy
maintenance of Boeing Co F/A-18 Hornets is performed.
Andrews described Tasman Aviation Corporation, which is
located at an Australian Air Force base in Queensland state, as
"a leading aerospace engine maintenance service provider",
working on both military and commercial aviation projects.
Details of the expected revenues for the companies were not
contained in the announcement, but former Australian Defense
Minister David Johnston in December said Australia's defense
industry could win more than $1.5 billion in F-35-related
production and support work over the life of the program.
(Additional reporting by Matt Siegel in Sydney; Editing by
Cynthia Osterman and Michael Perry)