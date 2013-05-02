* Autralia keeps plan to buy 100 F-35s
* Canberra also to buy Asia-first Growlers in new defense
strategy
* Canberra reassesses military in light of U.S. pivot
By Andrea Shalal-Esa and Rob Taylor
WASHINGTON/CANBERRA, May 2 Australia's
government is expected to affirm plans to buy up to 100 Lockheed
Martin Corp F-35 fighter jets, according to a defense
blueprint to be released on Friday, easing concerns hanging over
the future of the controversial stealth fighter.
The Australian plan, as outlined by defense sources and
analysts, will also call for the purchase of a dozen Boeing Co
EA-18G electronic attack planes, modified versions of
Boeing's Super Hornets, purchased as a stopgap for the F-35.
It reinforces positive steps for the F-35, coming on the
heels of a decision by Norway to buy six F-35s a year earlier
than planned, and the Dutch parliament's decision not to
reassess F-35 rivals to replace aging F-16s.
The program has been plagued by cost overruns and delays.
"Australia, Norway, the Netherlands -- it's all good news
for the F-35 program," said a U.S. defense official, although he
added that U.S. budget cuts could still pare down Washington's
order of 29 jets in fiscal 2013, which ends on Sept. 30.
U.S. Air Force Lieutenant General Christopher Bogdan warned
Congress again last week that the $396 billion F-35 program, the
most expensive ever U.S. arms program, remained at risk of a
"death spiral" in which cuts in orders drive up the cost per
plane, leading to more cuts.
But Singapore and South Korea, Bogdan said, were looking at
placing orders for the stealth-cloaked Lockheed fighter in the
northern summer.
Singapore is likely to order 12 jets, with an option for
eight more, according to sources familiar with the plans. Sixty
jets are at stake in South Korea's competition, which has pitted
the F-35 against Boeing's F-15 Silent Eagle and the Eurofighter
Typhoon built by EADS, BAE Systems Plc and
Finmeccanica SpA.
"There's clearly better momentum on the program than there
was six months ago," said Byron Callan, analyst with Capital
Alpha Partners. "The jury is still very much out on whether the
program will ultimately achieve the type of numbers that
Lockheed and the DOD (Department of Defense) have discussed."
ORDERS BEING CUT
The United States and its allies plan to buy more than 3,100
of the jets in coming decades, although the numbers may change
as some countries pare back orders and others join the program.
The Netherlands may cut 17 to 33 F-35s from its planned
order of 85, although sources said the final number may not be
announced for some time.
Defense officials say most of the technical challenges
facing the new warplane have been addressed, flight testing is
advancing, and rising foreign orders will drive up production
rates despite U.S. decisions to postpone orders in recent years.
Additional budget cuts may knock five to seven F-35s out of
the fiscal 2013 U.S. Air Force, Marine Corps and Navy budgets.
Those decisions will not be finalized until late May, but
officials at all three U.S. services say they recognize that any
reduction will increase the cost of each of the remaining
aircraft to be built this year by several million dollars.
Jim McAleese, a Virginia-based defense consultant, said the
Air Force, which faced the loss of three to five jets from its
fiscal 2013 budget, was looking at shifting funds out of other
lower-priority acquisition programs to minimize the impact on
the F-35 program and a new Boeing aerial refueling tanker.
The target of up to 100 F-35s in the Australian blueprint is
likely be couched as "aspirational", subject to economic
conditions, defense sources and analysts said.
AUSTRALIAN F/A-18S
The paper is expected to scale back a $275 billion weapons
buying plan released in 2009, but proceed with the purchase of a
dozen new Boeing EA-18G "Growlers," advanced electronic attack
planes, a capability first for a U.S. ally in Asia.
Canberra's future frontline air fleet would have up to 100
F-35s and 36 Super Hornets, counting the radar-jamming Growlers,
and make Australia's air force one of the region's most potent.
Australia had planned to retrofit a dozen Super Hornets with
the electronic attack capabilities, but has now decided to buy
new Growlers, said two sources who were not authorized to speak
on the record.
The Boeing buy, reduced to 12 from 24 planes, had threatened
to scale back Canberra's F-35 purchase. Boeing is expected to
continue pushing the Super Hornet as a more affordable
alternative, particularly if any new F-35 crises emerge.
"Just wait until the slightest hiccup with the F-35, and the
Boeing people will be there making their argument," one source
said.
U.S. Navy Captain Frank Morley last month said Australia
would decide by late spring or early summer whether to buy 12 or
24 of the Boeing planes. Even a 12-plane buy would extend the
Boeing production line well into 2016, he said.
Australia decided to stick with the F-35, heartened by
recent progress on the plane and its high-tech helmet that fuses
all the sensor data from the plane, said three sources familiar
with the plan.
Australia's first two F-35s are due to be delivered in
2014-15. It has so far only committed to buying 14 F-35s.
Australia's defence paper is also expected to commit to
building a fourth advanced air warfare destroyer, part-built by
BAE Systems and Spain's Navantia, as well as advancing
with plans for 12 advanced conventional attack submarines with
range to reach the South China Sea, defense sources said.
The paper is the first reassessment of Australia's military
priorities since the U.S. pivot to the Asia-Pacific, which
included U.S. Marine rotations through northern Australia.
Under the blueprint, Australia is also expected to buy a
fleet of Northrop Grumman RQ-4 maritime surveillance
drones to help guard offshore resource assets at a cost of up to
$3 billion, as well as new naval re-supply ships.
Foreign Minister Bob Carr said on Thursday that Asian
neigbours were already being briefed on the new defence paper to
allay strategic concerns about Canberra's buildup of naval and
air forces, which includes two large amphibious assault ships.