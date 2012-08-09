* Bomb over Atlantic range tests release gear, not targeting
* F-35 is Pentagon's costliest weapons program
* Eight other countries are cost-sharing in the program
By Jim Wolf
WASHINGTON, Aug 9 A Lockheed Martin Corp
F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft has dropped its first bomb in
a new test stage of the Pentagon's costliest weapons purchase,
officials said Thursday.
An inert 1,000-pound GBU-32 Joint Direct Attack Munition was
released Wednesday by the short take-off and vertical landing
F-35B version over a watery Atlantic range, the Naval Air
Systems Command said in a statement.
The event, one of thousands of capabilities being tested
this year, starts the "validation" of the ability to deploy
precision weapons against foes on the ground and in the air, the
command said.
Current Pentagon plans call for buying some 2,443 F-35s in
three radar-evading models - for the Air Force, Marine Corps and
Navy - through the mid-2030s at a cost projected to top $396
billion.
Hundreds of additional F-35s are expected to be purchased by
U.S. friends and allies, including eight co-development partners
- Britain, Italy, Turkey, Canada, Australia, Denmark, Norway and
the Netherlands.
In addition, Israel and Japan already have signed purchase
agreements for the jet. F-35 sales competitors include Boeing Co
's F-18E/F, Saab's Gripen, France's Dassault Rafale,
Russia's MiG-35 and Sukhoi Su-35, and the Eurofighter Typhoon
made by a consortium of British, German, Italian and Spanish
companies.
The F-35, also called the Lightning II, is designed to
replace a range of fighter, strike and ground-attack aircraft,
including Lockheed's F-16, the world's most widely used
multirole fighter.
The test on Wednesday checked for a smooth release of the
bomb from its carriage systems and path away from the aircraft,
not for targeting.
"The targeting aspect will come further down the road," said
Victor Chen, spokesman for the F-35 integrated test facility at
Patuxent River, Maryland. He declined to project when.
The bomb release capped a series of ground fit checks,
ground pit drops and aerial maneuvers to make sure everything
was set for expanding the "test envelope" in the air, the Navy
said.
The Pentagon this year postponed production of 179 F-35s
until after 2017, stretching out development and testing to curb
costly retrofits.
The latest restructuring, the third such major revamp, added
33 months and $7.9 billion to the development plan.
"While this weapons separation test is just one event in a
series of hundreds of flights and thousands of test points that
we are executing this year, it does represent a significant
entry into a new phase of testing for the F-35 program," Captain
Erik Etz, director of test for the naval versions, said in the
statement.
Lockheed Martin, the Pentagon's No. 1 supplier by sales, is
developing the F-35 with Northrop Grumman Corp and
Britain's BAE Systems PLC. United Technologies Corp
's Pratt & Whitney unit supplies the engine.