WASHINGTON Jan 23 Lockheed Martin Corp
Chief Financial Officer Bruce Tanner said on Thursday he was
hopeful that 2014 would mark a "trough," or "bottoming out," in
U.S. military spending, with recent budget agreements paving the
way for a more stable outlook going forward.
Tanner said most of the company's projected increase in
earnings per share in 2014 was linked to improved pension
impacts due to a higher discount rate and lower liabilities
after years of pension payments by the company.
He said the company was focused on boosting international
sales. Foreign orders accounted for 23 percent of orders
received and 17 percent of sales in 2013, with revenues set to
grow a "little under 20 percent" in 2014, he said.