WASHINGTON Feb 6 The top Democrat and
Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee on Monday
blasted the Pentagon's decision to lift a "probation" imposed on
the Marine Corps variant of the Lockheed Martin Corp F-35
fighter a year earlier than planned, saying the decision
appeared premature and was not vetted with Congress.
Senator Carl Levin, chairman of the Senate Armed Services
Committee, and Senator John McCain, the top Republican on the
panel, questioned the decision and the lack of consultation in a
strongly worded letter to Defense Secretary Leon Panetta.
They also asked the Defense Department to answer a series of
detailed questions about its decision to back the F-35B model,
which takes off from shorter runways and lands like a
helicopter.