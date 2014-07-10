RAF FAIRFORD, England, July 10 The Pentagon's
F-35 program office on Thursday reversed an earlier statement
and said it was continuing contract talks with Lockheed Martin
Corp and engine maker Pratt & Whitney, despite an engine
fire that has grounded the F-35 fighter jet fleet.
"Contract negotiations between the F-35 Joint Program Office
and prime contractors Lockheed Martin and Pratt & Whitney
continue in spite of the engine mishap at Eglin Air Force Base,"
spokesman Joe DellaVedova said in a statement.
He said information derived from the accident investigation
would inform any actions needed to address future modifications
that may be required, but did not elaborate.
"These new findings should not significantly delay program
progress," DellaVedova said.
An official with the F-35 program earlier this week told
Reuters the engine fire on June 23 had resulted in a pause in
U.S. negotiations with Lockheed and Pratt, a unit of United
Technologies Corp, for the next batches of jets and
engines.
Bennett Croswell, president of Pratt & Whitney's military
engines business, told reporters on Thursday the company was
continuing to work with the government on a contract for engines
to power the seventh and eighth batch of jets.
He said he hoped to reach an agreement on the engines "very
soon," but gave no specific date.
Lockheed's previous contracts with the Pentagon call for a
50-50 split of costs with the government, but the government
carries a larger share of the cost in its contracts with Pratt.
