By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON Oct 10 Two minor cracks have been
found in a bulkhead of a Lockheed Martin Corp F-35
B-model fighter jet, but they are not expected to halt flights
of the planes, Lockheed and the Pentagon said on Thursday.
The cracks were discovered during durability testing in late
August and occurred after about 9,400 hours, which equates to
more than 17 years of operational flying, according to the
company and the Defense Department's F-35 program office.
The B-model planes, which can take off from shorter runways
and land like helicopters, are designed to last about 8,000
hours.
"Because of the high hours accumulated on this test article,
this discovery does not affect current F-35B flying operations,"
Lockheed spokeswoman Laura Siebert said.
The cracks are also not expected to affect the U.S. Marine
Corps' plans to start operational use of the planes from
mid-2015, according to Pentagon and Lockheed officials.
Lockheed said the issue could be corrected with a design
change that would add less than 2 pounds (0.9 kg) to the weight
of the plane.
Officials said the cracks were less severe than a similar
bulkhead problem discovered three years ago, and the B-model had
300 pounds (136 kg) of extra weight margin.
"The initial estimates indicate that the fix should not be
too time-consuming or costly," said Kyra Hawn, spokeswoman for
the Pentagon's F-35 program office.
"We take each discovery in test seriously, however this type
of discovery is not unusual (relative to historical development)
with air frames of this size, weight and complexity of design,"
she added.
Hawn said the discovery also had no impact on the F-35
models being built for the Air Force or the Navy.
Air Force Lieutenant General Chris Bogdan, who runs the
program for the Pentagon, has discussed the issue with the
Marine Corps, Britain and Italy, the main customers for the
B-model of the F-35.
News of the cracks came after Bogdan and Lockheed officials
highlighted progress on the $392 billion F-35 program, the
Pentagon's costliest arms program, at the annual Air Force
Association conference last month.
Hawn said Bogdan did not discuss the cracks during the
conference because they were found on the Marine Corps' version
of the plane, not the Air Force version.
Lockheed said there were about 50 F-35Bs with the same
bulkhead. Modifications would be made and incorporated beginning
with the eighth batch of low-rate production planes.