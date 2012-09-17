WASHINGTON, Sept 17 The U.S. Defense Department has no flexibility or interest in any additional restructuring of the Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 programs that would lead to the transfer of billions of dollars into the program, Air Force Secretary Michael Donley told reporters on Monday.

He said that meant that any additional bills or cost overruns on the program could lead to a reduction in the total number of "tails" - or planes to be ordered.

Donley said he expected Lockheed and the government to "eventually" bridge their differences and reach an agreement on a fifth batch of F-35 production planes.

Those negotiations have been under way since December 2011.