BRIEF-Herbalife Ltd expects Q2 adj. earnings in range of $0.95 to $1.15 per share
* Herbalife says in May 90 percent of us sales were documented purchases by consumers, comprised of more than three million receipted retail transactions
WASHINGTON, Sept 17 The U.S. Defense Department has no flexibility or interest in any additional restructuring of the Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 programs that would lead to the transfer of billions of dollars into the program, Air Force Secretary Michael Donley told reporters on Monday.
He said that meant that any additional bills or cost overruns on the program could lead to a reduction in the total number of "tails" - or planes to be ordered.
Donley said he expected Lockheed and the government to "eventually" bridge their differences and reach an agreement on a fifth batch of F-35 production planes.
Those negotiations have been under way since December 2011.
10:30 am: Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu at event to mark world environment day in New Delhi.