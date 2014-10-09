WASHINGTON Oct 9 The U.S. military needs a "lasting" fix to the engine issue that grounded the F-35 fighter fleet for several weeks this summer, given the importance of the most advanced U.S. fighter jet for decades to come, a top U.S. Navy official said this week.

Rear Admiral Mark Darrah, chief engineer for the Navy's Naval Air Systems Command, said the Navy was working closely with F-35 maker Lockheed Martin Corp, engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney, which is a unit of United Technologies Corp, the Air Force and the Pentagon's F-35 program.

"We're going as fast as we can possibly go to ensure that we get that done quickly, but not so fast that we mess up some critical aspect of this," Darrah said in an interview on Wednesday.

"It's just a matter of ensuring that we do the right thing," he said. "This is an engine that needs to perform properly throughout its entire life cycle."

Darrah said he had never seen the underlying technical issue - which involved excessive rubbing of two parts in the F135 engine that led to chemical changes in their composition - but remained confident that it could ultimately be resolved.

He said he was expecting test results soon that could pave the way for resumption of a full range of flight testing needed to keep the program on track as it races to prepare for initial combat use of the jets by the Marine Corps next July.

Joe DellaVedova, spokesman for the F-35 program office, had no immediate comment on when the analysis of the root cause of the incident, and the proposed solution, would be completed, but said officials were getting closer.

"We're nearing the end of that process," DellaVedova said.

Pratt spokesman Matthew Bates said the company was continuing to work with the military services on testing the engine at the company's West Palm Beach, Florida, site.

"We're working closely with the services, and we expect to complete this process very soon," Bates said.

Darrah, who previously held leadership roles on the F-35 program and the Boeing F/A-18 program, said any new aircraft engine faced technical challenges, but this incident was different given the scale of the program - which will be used by three U.S. military services - and the huge size of the motor, the most powerful U.S. fighter engine ever built.

He said the companies and military officials involved had worked closely together to tackle the engine issue. "This is an all-hands-on-deck effort."

Once the fix is decided, the Pentagon is expected to sign a contract with Pratt for the next batch of F135 engines, as well as a separate deal with Lockheed for 43 more jets. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Leslie Adler)