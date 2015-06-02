(Adds comments from Air Force official)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON, June 1 Lockheed Martin Corp's
F-35 fighter jet will play a major role in a large U.S.
military exercise this week for the first time, marking another
milestone for the Pentagon's largest weapons program, Air Force
officials said Monday.
The exercise, which is called "Green Flag West" and runs
through June 12, tests the U.S. military's ability to engage in
large-scale contested operations and helps get ground troops who
pinpoint potential air strikes ready for combat.
One or two F-35 A-model jets will participate in the
exercises each day, along with F-16 fighter planes, A-10
gunships and other weapons, said Air Force Lieutenant Colonel
Cameron Dadgar, who is charge of the exercise.
"This is the first time that the F-35 will be the primary
player in this exercise," Dadgar told Reuters.
The exercise includes about 5,000 U.S. military personnel
with land, sea and ground forces all working together to fight a
"near peer" enemy such as China or Russia, although no specific
countries are named, he said.
General Herbert Carlisle, commander of Air Combat Command,
told Reuters that exercises were an important way to expose
weapons and pilots to more real-world battle scenarios.
"You've got to get past just the theoretical ... to get it
into the fog and friction of a dynamic environment that is
changing rapidly," Carlisle said after an event hosted by the
Air Force Association.
F-35 jets have taken part on a spot basis in past Green Flag
exercises, but this is the first time the new war plane will
play a role in nearly every scenario, Dadgar said.
Lockheed is developing three models of the aircraft for the
U.S. military, eight countries that help fund its development,
and three other nations. U.S. officials say the $391 billion
weapons program has been meeting or exceeding its performance
and cost targets since a major restructuring in 2011.
Carlisle said the Air Force was still addressing issues with
how data from various radars and other sensors are fused, but he
expected the aircraft to perform well in the exercise.
"The airplane's pretty impressive," Carlisle said. He said
the jet's radar-evading capabilities and large number of sensors
would help improve the performance of all other U.S. aircraft in
a fight, much like the F-22 does now.
The Marine Corps expects to declare an initial squadron of
10 F-35B jets ready for initial combat use in July, with the Air
Force to follow suit in August 2016.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Leslie
Adler)