* Air Force data shows greater rate of problems on F-22

* Pressure vest may be contributing factor

* Air Force tells pilots not to wear vests during training

By Andrea Shalal-Esa

WASHINGTON, June 14 Two U.S. lawmakers on Thursday released new data from the Air Force showing that pilots flying the F-22 fighter jet built by Lockheed Martin Corp are experiencing oxygen deprivation at 10 times the rate seen on other U.S. warplanes.

Senator Mark Warner, a Virginia Democrat, and Representative Adam Kinzinger, an Illinois Republican, said the Air Force provided the data in response to their questions after two F-22 pilots told CBS's "60 Minutes" program they had stopped flying the fighter jet due to safety concerns.

The Pentagon last month announced new safety precautions for the most advanced, stealthy U.S. warplane, including limits on how far the planes can fly from airstrips.

The Air Force continues to investigate the issue, but this week told pilots to stop wearing a potentially faulty pressure vest that might be contributing to the issue.

Warner and Kinzinger said the Air Force data showed just over 26 incidents of oxygen deprivation among F-22 pilots per 100,000 flight hours, a rate they said that was "at least 10 times higher than any other U.S. Air Force aircraft."

That data, they said, stood in contrast to assurances by the Air Force as recently as this week that the rate of hypoxia, or oxygen deprivation, associated with the F-22 remained relatively low.

The Air Force data showed 0.7 incidents per 100,000 flying hours in which pilots reported feeling dizzy or light-headed while flying the A-10, and 2.34 incidents per 100,000 flight hours on the F-15E built by Boeing Co. The F-16 Block 50 model had 2.96 incidents per 100,000 flight hours, the lawmakers reported.

"This information confirms that the F-22 program is not running at 100 percent and that the oxygen-deprivation incident rates are much higher than we were initially told," Kinzinger said in a news release, vowing to continue to press for details.

Warner said the safety of the Air Force pilots and the communities over which they flew should be the service's paramount concern.

"The F-22 program has cost $80 billion so far, but the most expensive fighter jet in the world is useless if we cannot ensure the safety of the pilots who fly it," he said.

General Mike Hostage, commander of Air Force Air Combat Command, told reporters in April that he wanted to see the operating risk for the F-22 as low as possible, but felt the airplane could be safely operated.

"I'm not happy that the risk is not down where it is for all my other airplanes, but we'll get it there, and I believe we are making significant progress toward an answer," he said then.

Air Combat Command said it told pilots this week to remove an upper pressure garment or vest during current training operations, and Air Force officials were developing a fix to overcome the identified issues.

Lieutenant Colonel Edward Sholtis, spokesman for the command, said the vest -- which pilots wear to prevent them from blacking out during high-speed maneuvers -- had not been found to be "the" sole source of the hypoxia issue, and other variables were still being evaluated.

He said testing had shown that the vest "increases the difficulty of pilot breathing under certain circumstances," but the Air Force was also looking at the layering of other flight equipment as a contributing factor.

Sholtis said pilots were still required to wear the vests under certain conditions outside training operations, but declined to give details, saying that would get into the classified operating parameters of the aircraft.