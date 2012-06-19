* Lockheed focused on cutting costs, but can't meet Pentagon
demands
* Company also working hard to reduce 16 pct scrap rate
* Lockheed, union to meet with federal mediators on
Wednesday
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, June 19 Senior executives at
Lockheed Martin Corp said they were working hard to
reduce the cost of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program, the
Pentagon's biggest weapons program, but ultimately needed bigger
order volumes to make the program affordable.
"Volume will ultimately drive the affordability of this
program," Lockheed Chief Operating Officer Chris Kubasik told
reporters on Tuesday, adding that recent foreign orders for the
radar-evading warplane from Japan and Norway had given the
program some "positive momentum."
Lockheed submitted a proposal on Monday to build 60 of the
planes for South Korea, Kubasik said, noting that winning that
order would further help lower the price of the airplane.
Lockheed Chief Executive Bob Stevens said the company was
"fully dedicated" to lowering the cost of the F-35, but told
Reuters that it was not clear that Lockheed could meet the
Pentagon's expectation of an 18 percent price cut from the
fourth to fifth batches of production planes.
Stevens said Lockheed had offered the Pentagon a lower price
in its proposal to build a fifth batch of 32 F-35 fighters, even
though the order number was not rising, as initially projected.
The negotiations have dragged on for over six months, and
neither side is projecting when an agreement may be reached.
A new report by the Government Accountability Office
released last week cited continuing concern about the high level
of overlap between development, testing and production on the
program, despite a third Pentagon restructuring this year that
slowed the program to allow more time for development.
The report noted that since 2002, the total quantity through
2017 has been reduced by three-fourths, from 1,591 to 365.
Stevens last month told investors that the Pentagon's
demands for ever more cost data were adding to the very overhead
the government wants to see lowered because Lockheed needed more
workers to process the requests.
On Tuesday, Stevens said the requests were continuing even
though Lockheed had already provided 7,000 pages of additional
data on top of 6,000 pages submitted in the company's proposal
for the fifth batch of production planes.
He said the government's expectations were not "entirely
aligned with what we're able to do as an industrial team."
He reiterated the company's resolve to drive down overhead
costs and make the F-35 program more efficient, but he said some
of the government's expectations were unprecedented.
"There is no precedent for some of the expectations that
people have as a result of the 'should cost' conversations,"
Stevens told Reuters. "I know what the airplane costs, I know
what the industrial base is capable of doing."
The company is also grappling with a nine-week strike by
3,650 members of the International Association of Machinists and
Aerospace Workers at the Fort Worth, Texas plant where it builds
the F-35, and at two military bases in California and Maryland.
Lockheed and the union are due to meet with federal
mediators on Wednesday afternoon to try to resolve the strike,
which was largely triggered by Lockheed's bid to scrap a defined
benefit pension plan for future workers.
Larry Lawson, head of Lockheed's aeronautics division, told
Reuters in a separate interview that the company could not back
off its demand to halt defined benefit pension plans for future
workers, a policy already implemented in nearly every other
corporate sector. "We're not out of line with the national
trends," he said.
Stevens told reporters on Tuesday that Lockheed had used the
strike to think about making certain parts of the F-35 assembly
line "more efficient." He did not elaborate.
Lawson said Lockheed was also working hard to lower the
current rate of 16 percent for scrap, rework and repair on the
F-35 production line, although he rejected the Pentagon's view
that the rate exceeded that of other aircraft programs at this
point in their development.
"I don't want to leave anybody with the impression that
we're satisfied with 16 percent non-conforming. It's not a
satisfactory place to be," Lawson said.
He said the scrap, repair and rework rate had not risen as a
result of the strike, despite the use of temporary workers.
Lawson echoed Kubasik's remarks about needing larger order
volumes to drive down production costs, calling it "the most
powerful leverage" to meet cost targets on the program.
He said the government's own cost models showed that cost of
the plane would go down as orders increased, noting that
Lockheed had beat the government's cost estimates for each
successive batch of production planes.
Lockheed is developing and building the next-generation F-35
fighter for the United States and eight development partners -
Britain, Italy, Turkey, Denmark, Norway, Canada, Australia and
the Netherlands - plus two other countries, Israel and Japan.
The Pentagon projects it will spend $396 billion to develop
and buy 2,443 of the new radar-evading, supersonic warplanes,
with projected operating and maintenance costs likely to drive
the program's total lifetime cost to $1.51 trillion.