WASHINGTON Jan 22 Pentagon and industry
officials worked through the weekend to determine what caused
the failure of a fuel line on the Marine Corps version of
Lockheed Martin Corp's s F-35 fighter jet that prompted
the plane's grounding on Friday.
A spokesman for Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United
Technologies Corp that builds the engines for the jets,
said those involved included officials from Stratoflex, a unit
of Parker Hannifin Corp that built the fuel line.
No comment was immediately available from Stratoflex.
Joe DellaVedova, spokesman for the Pentagon's F-35 program
office, said on Tuesday it was too soon to say when the short
takeoff and vertical landing (STOVL) model of the radar-evading
new jet could return to flight, since the investigation was
continuing.
"We'll return the STOVL variant to flight once any causal
and contributing factors are understood and mitigated," he said.
The Pentagon's F-35 program office announced the grounding
of all 25 F-35B model jets on Friday after a fuel line
associated with the B-model's exhaust system failed prior to
takeoff during a training flight.
The fuel line in question enables movement of the exhaust
system, a weight-saving innovation that replaces traditional
hydraulics.
The incident came just days after the Pentagon's director of
testing and evaluation released an 18-page report detailing an
array of problems which he said underscored the "lack of
maturity" of the $396 billion fighter program.
A team of experts first examined the failed part at Eglin
Air Force Base in Florida, where the incident occurred during a
training flight on Jan. 16, and then headed to the East
Hartford, Connecticut plant where Pratt & Whitney builds engines
for the jets.
DellaVedova said it was unclear if the incident would have
any impact on the busy flight test schedule for the new
warplane, but said a recent restructuring of the program had
added time to the schedule to address any issues that arose
during testing.
"We now have a program that has resiliency built into it,"
DellaVedova said. "That was the whole point of the
rebaselining."
Matthew Bates, spokesman for Pratt & Whitney's military
engines division, said investigators worked "diligently" through
the holiday weekend, along with officials from Stratoflex.
Lockheed is building three different models of the F-35
fighter jet for the U.S. military and eight countries that
helped pay for its development: Britain, Canada, Italy, Turkey,
Denmark, the Netherlands, Australia and Norway.
The Pentagon plans to buy 2,443 of the warplanes in coming
decades, although many analysts believe U.S. budget constraints
and deficits will eventually reduce that overall number.