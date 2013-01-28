UPDATE 11-At least 36 dead in attack on Philippines casino - official
* More than 50 injured in panic to escape - officials (Recasts with official confirmation of death toll, quotes)
WASHINGTON Jan 28 The Pentagon's F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program office on Monday said quality control problems were the probable cause of a fuel line failure that resulted in the grounding of the Marine Corps variant of the new F-35 fighter jet on Jan. 18.
Joe DellaVedova, a spokesman for the program, said the Pentagon was working with the Navy to resume flight operations of the new warplane, which can take off from shorter runways and lands like a helicopter. No timetable was given for resumption of training and test flights.
He said the investigation ruled out any design or maintenance problems, but revealed a "quality discrepancy" from the company that builds the fuel line in question. Six additional fuel lines had been removed from the planes and needed to be replaced, he said.
A unit of Parker Hannifin supplies the fuel lines and other parts to Britain's Rolls Royce, which builds the engine together with Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp. Both Rolls and Pratt were taking steps to beef up their quality control processes, he said.
* More than 50 injured in panic to escape - officials (Recasts with official confirmation of death toll, quotes)
* Investors also looking to US non-farm payroll data at 1230 GMT * Gold, silver, platinum heading for first weekly decline in four * Palladium may register best week in over two months (Adds comment, updates prices) By Vijaykumar Vedala June 2 Gold fell on Friday to hit its lowest in a week, with stock markets climbing and the dollar firming after upbeat U.S. private sector job figures appeared to boost the prospects for an interest rate hike this month. Inv