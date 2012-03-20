* "No more money" for cost overruns or problems
* Air Force says production slowdown will likely raise cost
* Added time "usually means cost"
WASHINGTON, March 20 Any further cost increase
or problems with the $382 billion F-35 Joint Strike Fighter
would mean reduced Pentagon purchases of the new warplane, being
developed and built by Lockheed Martin Corp, U.S. Air
Force Secretary Michael Donley told a Senate committee on
Tuesday.
Donley said the latest restructuring of the program should
allow the F-35 to continue with the "least risk."
But he said the Pentagon's F-35 program office and Lockheed
had been told there was "no more money to put against contract
overruns or problems."
"To the extent that there continue to be cost growth or
challenges ... We'll have to take down the number of aircraft
that we have planned in procurement to pay for that work because
no more money is going to be migrating into this program,"
Donley told the Senate Armed Services Committee.
The Pentagon's fiscal 2013 budget calls for postponing
production of 179 F-35 planes to save $15.1 billion over the
next five years, as the U.S. military begins to implement $487
billion in spending cuts over the next decade.
Slowing development would also avert costly retrofits if
further issues arise during flight testing.
Donley said the decision to slow down production would
probably add some cost to the program, but he said it would also
save money if additional problems came up during testing,
necessitating retrofits of planes already produced.
"It adds time to the program and that usually means costs,"
he said.
He said the Pentagon was working on an adjusted cost
estimate for the program, with details to be shared with
Congress later this spring.
Pentagon leaders have said they are not scaling back their
plans to buy a total of 2,443 F-35s for the Air Force, Navy and
Marine Corps, but Donley's comments indicate the procurement
target may not hold indefinitely if additional issues arise.
Current plans call for the Air Force to acquire 1,763 of the
stealthy fighter planes, while the Navy and Marine Corps would
get a combined total of 680.
Lockheed is building three variants of the radar-evading
supersonic warplane for the U.S. military and eight countries
that are helping to fund its development -- Britain, Australia,
Canada, Turkey, Italy, Denmark, Norway and the Netherlands.
Israel and Japan also plan to buy the new fighter.
U.S. officials last week sought to allay concerns over
delays and escalating costs for the F-35, telling the eight
partner nations at a meeting in Australia that there would be no
further delays on the program.