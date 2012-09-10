By Andrea Shalal-Esa
| WASHINGTON, Sept 10
WASHINGTON, Sept 10 Senior Pentagon officials
voiced frustration about the pace of Lockheed Martin Corp's
development of the $396 billion F-35 Joint Strike
Fighter program at a high-level review on Friday, according to
several sources familiar with the program.
Officials did not approve a comprehensive plan for
operational testing of the F-35 program as had been expected.
The Pentagon's Defense Acquisition Board huddled for more
than four hours on Friday evening in a meeting described by one
participant as "very painful" given ongoing challenges facing
the high-tech F-35 helmet that is integral to the craft's
weapons systems.
Marine Corps Commandant General James Amos told Reuters in
an interview on Saturday that he had not been briefed on
Friday's review meeting, but said he was closely following work
on the helmet, since its completion was needed to allow
operational use of the new jets.
"The helmet is a critical piece that needs to be solved,"
Amos said, noting that the Marines urgently needed the short
takeoff, vertical landing (STOVL) version of the plane to
replace their aging fighter jets, which include older model
F/A-18 Hornets built by Boeing Co..
The Marine Corps had hoped to become the first military
service to start using the new F-35B jets this year, but a
series of program restructurings has pushed that date back
several years.
If the helmet being developed by Vision Systems
International (VSI), a joint venture between Israel's Elbit
Imaging and Rockwell Collins succeeds, it
will be the most advanced ever built.
It is supposed to let pilots see data from all the plane's
sensors, effectively allowing the pilot to look right through
the floor of the plane and all around it. But the project has
run into problems with night vision, delays in displaying the
data and a green glow at the visor's edges.
Lockheed Martin has brought in an alternate contractor, BAE
Systems to work on a substitute helmet in case the VSI
helmet does not meet its deadlines. Current F-35 program manager
Navy Admiral David Venlet is meeting with BAE officials during a
trip to Europe this week.
Lockheed has also agreed to provide an F-35 jet for
dedicated testing of the helmet in coming weeks, the sources
said. "These kinds of challenges are normal in a developmental
program," Steve O'Bryan, a Lockheed executive, said.
Lockheed officials, who were not at the meeting, said on
Monday, technological challenges facing the program were bieng
addressed.
It is not just helmet problems that are afflicting the
fighter jet. There are also the high costs of maintaining and
operating the aircraft as well as flaws in its software code.
And there are problems as well with Lockheed's internal
system designed to track the cost of the F-35 program, said the
sources, who were not authorized to speak publicly.
FLIGHT TESTING
The sources said F-35 flight testing was going well, and
initial training flights were taking place at Eglin Air Force
Base, but Pentagon officials are increasingly frustrated that
the technology issues were taking so long to resolve.
"More progress is needed on the complex development
activity," said one of the sources. "There's frustration that
it's not happening fast enough."
Lockheed, the Pentagon's No. 1 contractor, is developing and
building three variants of the new F-35 fighter for the U.S. Air
Force, Navy and Marine Corps and eight foreign countries that
are helping to fund its development -- Britain, Australia,
Canada, Norway, Denmark, Italy, the Netherlands and Turkey.
Lockheed officials say the program is making progress, but
lawmakers, like the Pentagon, are unconvinced.
The Pentagon's director of testing and evaluation has also
repeatedly underscored the need for more testing before the the
Air Force and Marines start training pilots.
Pentagon spokeswoman Cheryl Irwin declined comment on the
closed-door meeting, except to say that it was aimed at
providing a status update and no major decisions were made.
The Pentagon's F-35 program office also declined comment,
but said officials were keeping a close watch on the program.
"All the technical issues are known and engineering
solutions are either in work or being developed to deliver the
F-35 to the warfighter," said Joe DellaVedova, program
spokesman.
The Marine Corp's Amos said the F-35 program was making
progress, and he did not expect huge new problems like the
bulkhead cracks that had cropped up in recent years.
The Pentagon's Defense Contracts Management Agency also gave
an update on its work monitoring Lockheed's Earned Value
Management System after announcing in June that it would
withhold 5 percent of the price of the fifth lot of production
planes due to continued shortcomings with the system.
"We're not happy that they're not certified. However, the
data they provide is still useful for monitoring performance on
the program," DellaVedova said.
Major General Christopher Bodgan, who will take over as
program manager for the F-35 program at the end of the year, was
slated to speak about the program at an Air Force Association
conference on Monday.
It will be his first major public appearance since moving to
the F-35 program from his previous job managing the Air Force's
new refueling tanker.