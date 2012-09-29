* Pentagon plans to meet with companies Nov. 14-15
* Seeks possible competitors for simulators, support
equipment
* No deal yet on next batch of production planes
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, Sept 28 The Pentagon on Friday moved
toward bringing in other companies to operate and maintain its
most expensive weapons program, the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, a
step that could reduce revenues for the current prime
contractor, Lockheed Martin Corp.
The move is the latest action by the Pentagon to drive down
the cost of the new single-engine, single-seat warplane, whose
operations and maintenance costs are currently projected to
reach a staggering $1.11 trillion over the coming decades.
Last week, top Pentagon and Air Force officials publicly
slammed Lockheed's performance on the new radar-evading jet,
whose development and production alone are slated to cost $396
billion. The officials said they were looking at
ways to introduce more competition to the program.
Lockheed and the Pentagon remain locked in protracted and
tense negotiations about a fifth order of F-35 production jets,
with neither government officials nor industry executives
expecting an agreement before the end of the third quarter.
On Friday, the Defense Department invited companies to
participate in a two-day public forum on Nov. 14-15 on possible
opportunities to compete for work managing the supply chain of
the new fighter jet and providing support equipment, simulators
for training and a computer-based logistics system.
"We want to reduce F-35 life-cycle costs by injecting
competition into the program," said Joe DellaVedova, spokesman
for the Pentagon's F-35 program office. "We want to collect
information and learn what is out there in the marketplace."
The Pentagon said its "industry day" would help "identify
potential business sources with the resources, capabilities, and
experience to successfully deliver a wide range of hardware and
infrastructure services in support of F-35 ... sustainment."
In a notice published on a federal website, the F-35 Joint
Program Office (JPO) said it would use information from
participating companies and other market research "to refine its
acquisition strategy and to evaluate alternatives that will
deliver the best value, long-term F-35 sustainment solution."
"This supports the broader F-35 JPO goals of increased
affordability, transparency, predictability, and accountability
for sustainment costs and performance," it said in the notice
posted on www.fedbizopps.gov.
Current estimates for the total cost of operating and
maintaining the new warplane over the next 50 years are over $1
trillion, including inflation and projected fuel costs, although
officials have said they expect to lower that cost dramatically.
Lockheed said it was the prime contractor for sustainment of
the new jets at the moment, and aimed to keep that role. The
company said its executives would attend the Pentagon's industry
day but it remained confident that it offered the best solution
for sustaining all three variants of the F-35.
Lockheed is developing three models of the new fighter plane
for the United States and eight countries - Britain, Canada,
Australia, Italy, Turkey, Denmark, Norway and the Netherlands.
Lockheed executive vice president Tom Burbage said an
agreement signed by all nine countries over six years ago called
for Lockheed to provide sustainment services - or
"performance-based logistics" - for the new fighter plane.
"At the moment we are the prime contractor for sustainment
and it's our intent to stay in that role," Burbage told Reuters.
He said Lockheed was currently taking care of logistics for the
plane at a Florida training base, and was working to set up
operational bases in California, Nevada and Arizona.
The company was also working with international partners to
identify ways for their local industries to get involved in
long-term sustainment of the new fighter jet, Burbage said.
"At the moment, we're heads down working sustainment very
hard every day," Burbage said, adding that Lockheed routinely
staged competitions among its suppliers for the very sustainment
functions included in the Pentagon's notice.
The Pentagon said the Nov. 14-15 sessions would give
Lockheed and other firms an overview of F-35 sustainment
requirements, a forum to ask questions, and a chance to have a
30-minute one-on-one session with a government representative.
It said the notice did not represent "a commitment of any
kind on the part of the government" and in no way bound the
Pentagon to solicit for or award a contract.
The notice listed some areas for possible future
competition, including shipping containers, regional
warehousing, transportation of spare parts, ground support
equipment such as hand tools, and simulators to train pilots.
It also cited the Autonomic Logistics Information System
(ALIS), a computer system being developed by Lockheed that is
integral to the program and manages functions ranging from parts
supply to mission planning.
Lockheed had to rework the system earlier this year after
Navy cyber experts discovered a vulnerability in the program.
The revamped version is now being tested and should be ready in
time for the Marines Corps to use when it gets an initial
operational jet at a base in Yuma, Arizona, in November.