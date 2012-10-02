* Two sides whittled differences to just over $100 mln
* New F-35 official, Navy arms buyer visited Lockheed plant
* Lockheed reluctant to accept too ambitious cost goals
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, Oct 2 Talks between the Pentagon and
Lockheed Martin Corp about a fifth order of F-35 fighter
planes have been elevated to a senior level as the two sides
debate the last $100-million-plus dividing them, according to
multiple sources familiar with the discussions.
"We're not that far apart," said one of the sources, who was
not authorized to speak publicly about the negotiations, which
have been underway for 10 months. "We should be able to close
this. It's not intractable."
The comments suggest the two sides are moving closer to a
contract agreement just two weeks after a key Pentagon official
said the relationship between the U.S. government and the
company were the worst he'd ever seen.
Lockheed and the Pentagon both declined comment on the
negotiations, saying only that discussions were still under way.
Both sides had hoped to reach agreement on a contract long
before now, paving the way to begin negotiations on the next
contract -- which links the sixth and seventh orders.
They are under pressure to clinch a deal and "obligate" the
funds for the fifth batch of planes since unobligated funds are
vulnerable to additional budget cuts due to start taking effect
in January.
Lockheed is already building the fifth batch of planes under
a contract that provided some preliminary funds, but it needs to
finalize the contracts to finish the job. It also recently
started building the first of the jets in the seventh order,
using preliminary funds awarded for long-lead purchases of
materials included in an earlier contract.
Senior Pentagon and Lockheed officials are always briefed on
contract negotiations, but now the discussions are being held
mainly at that more senior level, the sources said.
One of the key players in the talks is Navy acquisition
chief Sean Stackley, whom industry executives see as a tough,
but fair negotiator, who is also known for his decisiveness.
Stackley is due to take over as the senior acquisition
executive on the program later this year, relieving Air Force
Secretary Michael Donley. The switch will happen when Navy Vice
Admiral David Venlet retires as program manager and hands the
reins to Air Force Major General Christopher Bogdan, who took
over as deputy F-35 program manager in August.
Control of the multinational, multi-service program toggles
between Navy and Air Force leaders. If a Navy official is
serving as program manager, then an Air Force official holds the
top acquisition post, and vice versa.
Bogdan made headlines in September at the annual Air Force
Association conference when he said relations between Lockheed
and the U.S. government were the "worst I've ever seen."
He criticized Lockheed's performance on the $396 billion
F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, but also took aim at the Pentagon's
own handling of the program. Last week the Pentagon moved to
open the operations and maintenance of the new fighter to
competition from other companies.
Deputy Defense Secretary Ashton Carter quickly endorsed
Bogdan's remarks, but Defense Secretary Leon Panetta last week
assured reporters that the two sides were not at a dead end and
said he was confident they would ultimately reach a deal.
When Bogdan spoke in September he acknowledged that he was
new to the job and had not yet visited Lockheed's Fort Worth,
Texas, plant or met some of the top corporate executives.
Bogdan had his first trip to the Lockheed plant last
Thursday when he accompanied the Navy's Stackley for a regular
set of briefings and meetings on various aspects of the program.
The all-day meetings included Larry Lawson, executive vice
president in charge of Lockheed's aeronautics division, and
Orlando Carvalho, F-35 executive vice president.
The talks were not directly related to the separate contract
negotiations, or a simultaneous visit to the plant by a team of
South Korean pilots evaluating Lockheed's bid to build 60
fighter jets for Seoul, the sources said.
Negotiations over the fifth batch of low-rate production
planes have dragged on for much longer than expected, with the
government pressing Lockheed for far more information on its
cost structures than ever before.
Lockheed Chief Executive Robert Stevens told investors
earlier this year that the company had been asked to provide
thousands of pages of additional information beyond what the
already extensive bid it submitted.
Pentagon officials argue that Lockheed was late in providing
some of that data, and has held out on providing the level of
detail government officials require.
Most of the issues have been resolved, but the two sides are
still at odds over a little more than $100 million in costs.
Under pressure from government negotiators and shareholders,
Lockheed last year reluctantly accepted terms it considered too
ambitious for the fourth batch of jets, but it is resisting such
terms this time around, worried that the government cost goals
simply cannot be achieved and it will be left with a deficit.