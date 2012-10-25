WASHINGTON Oct 25 U.S. weapons maker Lockheed
Martin Corp said on Thursday it faced a potential
termination liability of $1.1 billion on the F-35 fighter
program unless it received additional funding for work on a
sixth batch of airplanes by year end.
Lockheed disclosed the potential exposure in a filing with
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission a day after
reporting third-quarter earnings.
The company said it had about $400 million in potential
liability exposure as of Sept. 30, but the total would rise to
$1.1 billion by the end of the year, including about $250
million in cash exposure.
Lockheed said it has been starting to produce a sixth batch
of F-35 planes using its own funds to ensure that it will be
able to meet the Pentagon's schedule for fighter plane
deliveries.
The Pentagon has delayed funding for those planes until the
two sides finalize a contract for the fifth batch of planes,
which has been in negotiation for nearly a year.
Lockheed Chief Financial Officer Bruce Tanner told analysts
on Wednesday that he expected the two sides to reach agreement
in the fourth quarter.