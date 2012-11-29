NEW YORK Nov 29 Lockheed Martin Corp
President Marillyn Hewson said on Thursday the company's talks
with the Pentagon about a fifth batch of F-35 fighter jets were
progressing well and an agreement was likely before the end of
the year.
"Those negotiations are progressing well," Hewson told an
investor conference hosted by Credit Suisse in her first major
presentation to Wall Street investors. "I do feel confident that
we're going to get to closure this year."
Hewson said Lockheed was also making progress in discussions
with the Defense Department to secure additional funding for
work on the sixth batch of F-35 jets.