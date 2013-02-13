WASHINGTON Feb 13 The Pentagon and the U.S. Navy have lifted flight restrictions on the Marine Corps version of the F-35 fighter jet, clearing the way for testing and training flights to resume after a nearly month-long grounding, according to Colonel Kevin Killea, who oversees aviation requirements for the Marine Corps.

Killea said the decision would allow officials to resume flight tests of the F-35B, the Marines' version of the new warplane being built by Lockheed Martin Corp, but the Navy and the F-35 program office had more work ahead on resolving the manufacturing issues blamed for the grounding.

The Pentagon and Navy grounded all 25 F-35B jets on Jan. 18 after a fuel line made by Stratoflex, a unit of Parker Hannifin Corp, detached just before a training flight in Florida on Jan. 16. It later said the issue stemmed from a manufacturing defect, not maintenance or design issues.