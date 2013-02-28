WASHINGTON Feb 28 The Pentagon said on Thursday
it was reviewing a recommendation by Pratt & Whitney to resume
flights and ground operations of the F-35 fighter jet, lifting a
grounding order issued last week after inspectors found a
cracked engine blade on a test plane.
Spokesman Kyra Hawn said officials from the U.S. Air Force,
Navy and the Pentagon's F-35 program office were reviewing data
from a comprehensive engineering investigation conducted by
Pratt about the cracked blade, but said no decision had yet been
made on whether to lift the grounding order.
Pratt spokesman Matthew Bates confirmed the Pentagon's F-35
Joint Program Office was assessing the company's recommendation
to resume flights but declined to offer any further comment.
Pratt, a unit of United Technologies Corp, supplies
the engine for the single-engine, single-seat fighter plane,
which is built by Lockheed Martin Corp.
The Pentagon announced the grounding of all F-35 warplanes
on Friday after an inspection revealed a crack on a turbine
blade in the jet engine of an F-35 being tested at Edwards Air
Force Base in California.
It was the second engine-related grounding in two months of
the $396 billion F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, the Pentagon's
largest weapons program. The Marines Corps version of the plane
was grounded for nearly a month starting in mid-January because
of a faulty hose in the engine.