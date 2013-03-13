* Pentagon chief arms buyer calls plane big priority
* Seven years behind schedule, 70 pct over initial cost
* Contractors making progress on production costs-general
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, March 12 Top Pentagon officials on
Tuesday underscored their support for the Lockheed Martin Corp
F-35 fighter, vowing to try to protect funding for the
most expensive U.S. weapons program despite continued U.S.
budget uncertainty and cost over-runs.
The $396 billion program is already seven years behind
schedule and 70 percent over initial cost estimates.
"We'll try to protect F-35," Frank Kendall, the Pentagon's
top arms buyer, told a defense conference. "There's no question
about its priority. Despite sequestration, we'll still have a
budget that's adequate to support F-35."
Kendall and other U.S. military officials spoke out in
support of the program as it faces potentially damaging budget
cuts that could lead to further delays and cost increases.
"It is a transforming aircraft. It will give us dominance in
the air, probably our most single important conventional
warfighting capability for the foreseeable decades," he told a
conference hosted by Credit Suisse and consultant Jim McAleese.
But Kendall said the F-35 program still required much hard
work on technical issues, noting that testing of the new
radar-evading fighter was only about one-third complete
A congressional watchdog agency said on Monday that the
Pentagon needs to budget $12.6 billion each year through 2037 to
finish developing and paying for all the fighters it plans to
buy. The Government Accountability Office report put the
program's total cost at $400 billion.
Lockheed is building three models of the F-35 for three U.S.
military branches and eight partner countries that helped fund
the plane's development: Britain, Australia, Italy, Turkey,
Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands and Canada. But rising costs,
schedule delays and mounting budget pressures have forced some
of the potential buyers to rethink their plans.
Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Jonathan Greenert said the
new plane's capabilities were "tremendous," but acknowledged it
would be costly to integrate the F-35 into the Navy's air wings.
Greenert said the F-35 program would suffer if the Navy
scrapped its plans to buy 260 C-model planes that can land on
carriers, as it would raise the cost of remaining planes to be
purchased, but he did not rule out a possible reduction in
orders.
Air Force Lieutenant General Christopher Bogdan, who runs
the F-35 program, told the conference he was focused on making
sure the airplane was affordable to buy and operate.
Bogdan told reporters that he planned to restructure the
Pentagon's F-35 office as part of an overall drive to reduce the
program's costs and make the organization more efficient.
"Mark my word: I am reorganizing and I am making personnel
changes," Bogdan said. He added that he expected Lockheed, the
prime contractor for the program, and Pratt & Whitney, which
makes the engine for the single-engine warplane, to streamline
their administrative operations as well.
Pratt, a unit of United Technologies Corp, said it
already ran a lean organization, and the government had rebuffed
some of its proposals that would have cut costs further.
Bogdan said it was crucial to make the aircraft more
affordable, or orders would drop off, raising costs further. He
said he is particularly worried about the projected $1.1
trillion cost of operating and maintaining the planes over the
long run, a price tag he called "an astronomical number."
Bogdan said he hoped to avoid the kind of "death spiral"
that resulted in much smaller orders for the F-22 fighter, also
built by Lockheed, and other aircraft.
He said the program office planned to invite competitive
bids for management of F-35 training centers over the next year,
noting that he hoped to save up to one-third of the current
projected cost by introducing competition.
Bogdan said Lockheed and Pratt were doing a good job of
reducing the cost of building the new warplanes, and costs were
tracking below those projected in the Pentagon's annual report
to Congress on the cost of major weapons programs.