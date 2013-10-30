WASHINGTON Oct 29 The Pentagon this week said
the Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 program had made
sufficient improvement to plan for higher production in fiscal
year 2015, but contract awards would be tied to progress on the
fighter jet's software, reliability and other issues.
"Program progress is sufficient for the department to budget
for an increase in the production rate in fiscal year 2015,"
Frank Kendall, undersecretary of defense for acquisition,
technology and logistics, wrote in a memorandum dated Oct. 28
and obtained by Reuters on Tuesday.
"Award of higher production rates will be contingent on
continued program progress," he wrote in the memo. He cited the
need for progress in software development, improvements in a
computer-based logistics system that is behind schedule, and
resolution of several previously identified design issues.
The jet's reliability is also not growing at an acceptable
rate, he said in the two-page memo.
The $392 billion F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, the Pentagon's
biggest arms program, has seen a 70 percent increase in costs
over initial estimates and repeated schedule delays, but U.S.
officials say the program has made progress in recent years.
Lockheed is developing three models of the new radar-evading
warplane for the U.S. military and eight countries that helped
fund its development: Britain, Canada, Turkey, Italy, Norway,
Australia, Denmark and the Netherlands.
"Success on the F-35 requires progress in all aspects of the
program, and I am concerned that three areas in particular need
additional attention: software development ... reliability
growth and ALIS (Autonomic Logistics Information System),"
Kendall wrote.
He said work on the final version of the software, known as
3F, was a particular concern since it was essential to achieving
the desired combat capability of the F-35, and was running
behind schedule.
He said the magnitude of the production increase in fiscal
2015, which begins Oct. 1, 2014, would be determined by Defense
Secretary Chuck Hagel as the Pentagon finalizes its budget
plans.
Lockheed expects to deliver 36 of the plans in 2013. Current
government plans call an increase in F-35 production to 45 jets
in the eighth production batch, a deal the government expects to
negotiate early next year.
Those plans call for production to increase to 70 in the
ninth batch of jets, of which about half would go to Britain and
other foreign buyers. The Pentagon plans to award Lockheed a
preliminary contract to start buying some materials for those
planes later this year or early next.
In the memo, Kendall told program officials to prepare by
Nov. 15 a range of acquisition options for that ninth batch of
jets that would include "strong, event-based criteria and
financial incentives" for Lockheed and engine maker Pratt &
Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp.
He said he wanted a range of options given uncertainty about
future U.S. budget levels, and to "provide a linkage between
program performance and production quantities."
Kendall said he planned to "provide strong financial
incentives to LM and P&W to complete development and drive down
cost in both production and sustainment."
The memo also ordered the Pentagon's top official for
systems engineering to complete an independent assessment of the
manufacturing risks associated with increasing production by
Nov. 15.
Kendall also asked the head of the Cost Analysis and Program
Evaluation office to finalize a new estimate for the cost to
operate and maintain the fleet of F-35 jets over the next 55
years as part of the fiscal 2015 budget submission.
The CAPE's previous estimate was $1.1 trillion, but the
Pentagon's F-35 program office puts the cost at $857 billion.
Kendall said the production costs were under control and
coming down in line with projections, and progress in the
development program had been close to plan.
Projected costs for operating and maintaining the plane were
also decreasing, but further improvements were needed, the memo
said.
It was also critical for the program to start follow-on
development to meet the needs of the U.S. military and its
partners to deal with emerging threats, the memo said.
Lockheed had no immediate comment on the memo.