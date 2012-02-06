* Says building while developing was a mistake
WASHINGTON, Feb 6 The Pentagon's initial
plan to start producing Lockheed Martin Corp $382
billion F-35 Joint Strike Fighter years before testing was
complete amounted to "acquisition malpractice," the Defense
Department's acting chief arms buyer said on Monday.
"Now we're paying the price," Frank Kendall, acting defense
undersecretary for acquisition, technology and logistics, said
at an event sponsored by the Center for Strategic and
International Studies.
Kendall said the initial approach of having concurrent work
on development and production was problematic, but the Pentagon
was managing the program carefully and remained committed to the
new radar-evading fighter.
Initial development work on the fighter began in 1996 under
the Clinton administration. Lockheed then beat out Boeing
to win the program in 2001, early in the administration of
George W. Bush.
Defense Secretary Leon Panetta last month said the Pentagon
would slow procurement of the new warplane for a third time in
three years to allow for more testing and development to be
completed before production can be ramped up.
The Pentagon is due to defer work on 179 airplanes over the
next five years, pushing their production off until after 2017.
There are growing signs that the eight international partners -
Britain, Canada, Australia, Norway, Denmark, Italy, the
Netherlands and Turkey - may make similar moves.
Kendall said problems on the plane so far were typical of
those experienced by other big new aircraft programs, and he had
not seen anything that would prevent the continuation of
production at the current low rates.
The F-35 has completed about 20 percent of its required
testing and should continue to accomplish about an additional 15
percent to 20 percent of testing in each of the coming years,
Kendall said.
He said Pentagon planned had counted on improved design
tools and modeling to catch possible problems with the new jet,
when they decided to move into low-rate initial production even
before the airplane was tested, but those design tools failed.
Kendall said he hoped no more serious issues arose over the
next few years, which would allow Lockheed to ramp up production
and drive the cost of the airplane lower.
He said the Pentagon hoped to move in that direction soon,
but was not quite ready to do that yet.