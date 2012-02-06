* Says building while developing was a mistake

WASHINGTON, Feb 6 The Pentagon's plan to start producing Lockheed Martin Corp's $382 billion F-35 Joint Strike Fighter years before the first flight test amounted to "acquisition malpractice," the Defense Department's acting chief arms buyer said on Monday.

"Now we're paying the price," said Frank Kendall, who was nominated last month by President Barack Obama to permanently take over the top job overseeing the F-35 program, the Pentagon's costliest weapons program. His remarks followed his speech to industry executives hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Kendall, whose nomination requires Senate confirmation, oversees other equipment and service contracts at a time when Pentagon spending plans will slashed by $487 billion over the next decade.

Kendall said the idea of having concurrent work on development and production of the radar-evading F-35 fighter was problematic, but the Pentagon was managing the program carefully and remained committed to the new radar-evading fighter.

"Putting the F-35 into production years before the first test flight was acquisition malpractice. It should not have been done," Kendall said.

Navy Vice Admiral David Venlet, who runs the F-35 program for the Pentagon, raised similar concerns about the high degree of "concurrency" on the program in an interview published in December, saying the cost of retrofitting already built planes if problems came up "sucks the wind out of your lungs."

Initial development work on the fighter began in 1996 under the Clinton administration. Lockheed then beat out Boeing Co to win the program in 2001, early in the administration of George W. Bush.

Defense Secretary Leon Panetta last month said the Pentagon would revamp its procurement plan for the new warplane for a third time in three years to allow more testing and development before ramping up production.

The Pentagon is due to defer work on 179 airplanes over the next five years, pushing their production off until after 2017. There are growing signs that the eight international partners - Britain, Canada, Australia, Norway, Denmark, Italy, the Netherlands and Turkey - may make similar moves.

Kendall said problems on the plane so far were typical of those in other cutting-edge fighter jet programs, and he had not seen anything that would prevent the continuation of production at the current low rates.

The F-35 has completed about 20 percent of its required testing and should accomplish an additional 15 to 20 percent of testing in each of the coming years, Kendall said.

During the slow initial production of the F-35 before the airplane was tested, Kendall said, the Pentagon had counted on improved design and simulation tools to catch possible problems, but those design tools failed.

Kendall said he hoped no more serious issues would rise over the next few years, allowing Lockheed to ramp up production and lower costs.

"The key to getting the cost down on the F-35 is getting the production rate up and we need to do that as soon as we're ready to do it, but we're not ready to do it yet," he said.

Kendall used the speech to outline a range of initiatives aimed at reining in chronic cost overruns and schedule delays on major weapons programs, as well as service contracts that comprise about half of Pentagon procurement spending.

He discussed measures to train acquisition officials, review and analyze requirements to understand the full cost of programs before they are launched, and underscored the Pentagon's commitment to maintaining the defense industrial base.

Kendall also warned that there were no simple, single-point solutions, including the fixed-price contracts favored by lawmakers and Pentagon officials in recent years, or by creating a new agency with the Office of the Secretary of Defense (OSD).

"This is about continuous improvement; it's not about a revolution," he said. "We are not going to solve this by adding an office in OSD. We're not going to solve it by going to one contract type. We're going to solve it by hard work across a wuide variety of fronts, and tenacity over a long period of time," he said.

Kendall said there would be more news about program cancellations next week, when the Obama administration delivers its fiscal 2013 budget to Congress, but he gave no details.

He did say that the United States was not facing another "procurement holiday" and cuts to weapons programs would not be as steep as after the end of the Cold War.

But he said was "a little nervous" about the prospect of another $500 billion in spending cuts if lawmakers do not reverse a deficit-reduction measure that will take effect from January 2013, noting that cumulative cuts then would approach those post-Cold War levels.

He said the Pentagon was not yet planning for those deeper cuts. "There may come a time a few months down the road where we feel we have no choice but we're hoping that Congress will act and we'll avoid that disaster," he said.