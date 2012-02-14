WASHINGTON Feb 14 Delays in international
orders for Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 Joint Strike
Fighter could drive up the price that Washington will pay for
its own jets, the Pentagon's acting acquisition chief said on
Tuesday.
Acting Defense Undersecretary Frank Kendall said he was
encouraging the eight international partners on the F-35 fighter
to "stay with the program," despite the Pentagon's own plans to
postpone orders for 179 jets for five years.
Kendall acknowledged that the U.S. move to slow down the
F-35 program could slow efforts to drive down the cost of the
new radar-evading fighter in the near term. But he said
Washington was seeking to assure its partners that it would ramp
up production rates "as soon as possible," and it was working
hard to drive down the long-term cost of operating the jets.