* Countries gave program full support - sources
* Meeting sponsor Canada cites "good progress"
* Partners plan to make joint meeting an annual event
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, March 2 The United States and
eight other countries helping to develop the new F-35 Joint
Strike Fighter underscored their full and continued support for
the program, according to two sources who attended a gathering
hosted by Canada.
Despite U.S. plans to put off orders for 179 planes over the
next five years and a steady drip of news about technical
problems and developmental issues, a statement issued by Canada
on Friday cited "good progress" on the program.
Julian Fantino, Canada's associate minister of National
Defence, hosted a dinner on Thursday and all-day meeting at his
country's embassy in Washington, D.C. on Friday to facilitate
better communication among political officials from all nine
partner countries.
"While good progress continues to be made, we will always be
vigilant with our stewardship of taxpayers' hard earned
dollars," he said in a statement, underscoring Canada's
determination to stick to its budget for replacing its aging
fleet of F-18 fighter jets.
He said the program had already resulted in hundreds of
millions of dollars of contracts for Canadian firms.
The two sources said all nine countries underscored their
full and continued support for what one described as the
"backbone of allied defense in the free world".
Lockheed Martin Corp is developing three variants of
the radar-evading, supersonic fighter jet for the United States
and eight countries -- Canada, Britain, Australia, Turkey,
Denmark, Norway, Italy and the Netherlands.
Senior U.S. officials sought to reassure the partner
countries that Washington remains committed to the multinational
fighter development program.
The slowdown in U.S. orders and budget pressures at home
have prompted some of the international partners to rethink
their own orders. Italy last month cut its planned buy of 131
planes by 30 percent.
"Our support of this program is clear," said Pentagon
spokeswoman Lieutenant Colonel Melinda Morgan.
Navy Vice Admiral David Venlet, the official who manages the
Pentagon's costliest weapons program, and acting acquisition
chief Frank Kendall gave updates about development milestones
and testing of the new warplane at the meeting, as did officials
from Lockheed.
Fantino organized the meeting to facilitate greater
collaboration among political officials from the nine countries
funding the plane's development -- the first time so many
countries have worked together to design and build a new plane.
In the past, the Pentagon has provided updates to senior
leaders from the partner countries only on a bilateral basis.
But military officials from the nine countries already meet
twice a year for review sessions. The next military-level
meeting is slated to take place March 14-15 in Australia.
Joe DellaVedova, spokesman for the F-35 program office, said
the partner countries agreed to have their political officials
make the meeting an annual event.
"The multinational Joint Strike Fighter Program represents a
new model for international cooperation," the Canadian statement
said, adding that the partners agreed that "multilateral updates
add purpose over bilateral discussions and updates."
Fantino, a member of Canada's Conservative-led government,
is under pressure from the NDP opposition party to hold an open
and transparent competition for the new warplanes before making
firm commitments to buy 65 of the new F-35 fighter jets.
"The Conservatives shouldn't be giving a blank cheque to
Lockheed Martin before they know the real costs of the F-35s,"
Matthew Kellway, a member of Canada's parliament and frequent
critic of the program, said in a statement.