* Countries gave program full support - sources
* Meeting sponsor Canada cites "good progress"
* Partners plan to make joint meeting an annual event
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, March 2 The United States and
eight other countries helping to develop the new F-35 Joint
Strike Fighter underscored their full and continued support for
the program, according to two sources who attended a gathering
hosted by Canada.
Despite U.S. plans to put off orders for 179 planes over the
next five years and a steady drip of news about technical
problems and developmental issues, a statement issued by Canada
on Friday cited "good progress" on the program.
Julian Fantino, Canada's associate minister of National
Defence, hosted a dinner on Thursday and all-day meeting at his
country's embassy in Washington, D.C., on Friday to improve
communication among political officials from all nine partner
countries. They agreed to make it an annual event.
"While good progress continues to be made, we will always be
vigilant with our stewardship of taxpayers' hard earned
dollars," he said in a statement, adding that Canada would stick
to stick to its budget for replacing its aging F-18 fighters.
He said the program had already resulted in hundreds of
millions of dollars of contracts for Canadian firms.
The two sources said all nine countries underscored their
full and continued support for what one described as the
"backbone of allied defense in the free world".
Lockheed Martin Corp is developing three variants of
the radar-evading, supersonic fighter jet for the United States
and eight countries -- Canada, Britain, Australia, Turkey,
Denmark, Norway, Italy and the Netherlands.
Senior U.S. officials sought to reassure the partner
countries that Washington remains committed to the multinational
program, and that it values their participation.
The slowdown in U.S. orders and budget pressures at home
have prompted some of the partners to rethink their own orders.
Italy last month cut its planned buy of 131 planes by 30
percent, and others may follow suit.
Privately, some foreign and even U.S. officials have
expressed concern that the Pentagon's actions and tough comments
from some officials are eroding support for the program despite
significant strides in testing.
Japan, one of the first foreign customers outside the
partnership, this week said it may cancel orders for 42 F-35
fighters if the price goes up or deliveries are delayed.
"Our support of this program is clear," said Pentagon
spokeswoman Lieutenant Colonel Melinda Morgan.
Navy Vice Admiral David Venlet, the official who manages the
Pentagon's costliest weapons program, and acting acquisition
chief Frank Kendall gave updates about development milestones
and testing of the new warplane, as did officials from Lockheed.
PENTAGON SAYS PARTNERSHIP IS INTEGRAL
"The international partnership is integral to F-35
development and we maintain strong lines of communication with
the partner countries' leadership about Joint Strike Fighter
development and testing," said Joe DellaVedova, spokesman for
the F-35 program office.
Fantino organized the meeting to facilitate greater
collaboration among political officials from the nine countries
funding the plane's development -- the first time so many
countries have worked together to design and build a new plane.
In the past, the Pentagon has provided updates to senior
leaders from the partner countries only on a bilateral basis.
But military officials from the nine countries already meet
twice a year for review sessions. The next military-level
meeting will take place March 14-15 in Australia, where the
partner countries will formally update their procurement plans.
"The multinational Joint Strike Fighter Program represents a
new model for international cooperation," the Canadian statement
said, adding that the partners agreed that "multilateral updates
add purpose over bilateral discussions and updates."
Fantino, a member of Canada's Conservative-led government,
is under pressure from the New Democratic Party opposition to
hold an open and transparent competition for the new warplanes
before committing to buy 65 of the new F-35 fighter jets.
"The Conservatives shouldn't be giving a blank cheque to
Lockheed Martin before they know the real costs of the F-35s,"
Matthew Kellway, a legislator with the NDP, said in a statement.
Separately, Robert Scher, deputy assistant secretary of
defense for South and Southeast Asia, told reporters the issue
of possible F-35 sales did not come up at all during annual
U.S.-India defense policy talks held in New Delhi last month.
Scher said Washington didn't need to "go on a marketing
campaign," noting that "India knows full well their own needs
and their own requirements and will ask us for any and every
thing that they're interested in."
Scher said India was looking at a range of U.S. military
hardware across all of the military services, but declined to
discuss any specifics. He described the defense and security
realm as "one of the areas of greatest progress and promise" in
the overall U.S. relationship with India.